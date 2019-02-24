Rob Gronkowski's cameo at Syracuse-Duke game has Twitter buzzing originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Who needs a beach vacation when you can watch college basketball in central New York?

Rob Gronkowski apparently had that same thought, as the New England Patriots tight end showed up to the Carrier Dome in full Orange regalia Saturday night to watch Syracuse battle No. 1 Duke.

Gronkowski hails from the Buffalo area -- he grew up in nearby Williamsville, N.Y. -- hence the allegiance to Syracuse, about 150 miles east on I-90.

Gronk is in the Dome supporting the 🍊 pic.twitter.com/sg6kXKVywc — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) February 23, 2019

The 29-year-old rolled in with a crew, too, as his brothers joined him in courtside seats for the high-profile matchup.

Gronk behind Jim Boeheim pic.twitter.com/5EfuLCRQn2 — Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) February 23, 2019

Gronk feels like an honorary Syracuse alum. pic.twitter.com/RYqqv2f6bp — Jim Weber (@JimMWeber) February 23, 2019

When Gronk sees a sixty nine tweet pic.twitter.com/m5nsA8SC55 — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) February 23, 2019

It looks like Gronk even got his own custom jersey for the occasion, a No. 4 jersey with "Gronkowski" on the back.

.@TheOttoOrange had to make sure @RobGronkowski put on appropriate attire for today's game pic.twitter.com/RTcfGwJnuu — Syracuse Athletics (@Cuse) February 23, 2019

The star tight end doesn't have direct ties to Syracuse, as he played his college ball at Arizona. But the Gronkowski clan still has a connection to the Orange, as his father, Gordon, played football at Syracuse.

For those curious about Gronk at the Carrier Dome, his dad played football here. And he was a coveted Orange recruit from Buffalo area who chose Arizona. https://t.co/epqNErHxUb — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) February 24, 2019

Gronkowski still hasn't decided whether he'll return for the 2019 season, and it appears he's still enjoying his time away from football with some nice quiet family time.

Extreme downhill tubing with @GordieGronk. Back in the hometown tearing it up with my bros! @DGronko @RobGronkowski pic.twitter.com/YDs6g19bqi — Chris Gronkowski (@Chrisgronkowski) February 23, 2019

