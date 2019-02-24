Rob Gronkowski's cameo at Syracuse-Duke game has Twitter buzzing

Darren Hartwell
NBC Sports Boston

Who needs a beach vacation when you can watch college basketball in central New York?

Rob Gronkowski apparently had that same thought, as the New England Patriots tight end showed up to the Carrier Dome in full Orange regalia Saturday night to watch Syracuse battle No. 1 Duke.

Gronkowski hails from the Buffalo area -- he grew up in nearby Williamsville, N.Y. -- hence the allegiance to Syracuse, about 150 miles east on I-90.

The 29-year-old rolled in with a crew, too, as his brothers joined him in courtside seats for the high-profile matchup.

It looks like Gronk even got his own custom jersey for the occasion, a No. 4 jersey with "Gronkowski" on the back.

The star tight end doesn't have direct ties to Syracuse, as he played his college ball at Arizona. But the Gronkowski clan still has a connection to the Orange, as his father, Gordon, played football at Syracuse.

Gronkowski still hasn't decided whether he'll return for the 2019 season, and it appears he's still enjoying his time away from football with some nice quiet family time.

