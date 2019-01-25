Rob Gronkowski's brother claims Patriots TE is undecided on retirement originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

There's no use speculating about Rob Gronkowski's retirement plans, because the New England Patriots tight end still has no idea what he'll do.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

That's according to Gronkowski's brother, Chris, who addressed the retirement rumors surrounding Rob in an interview with TMZ Sports.

I think that's a question that I don't think anybody actually knows the answer to at this point. There's so many emotions going throughout a season, throughout an offseason, throughout a game. ... I couldn't tell you. I don't even think at this point that he knows what he's going to do after the season.

Rob Gronkowski insisted near the end of the regular season he's "all-in" for this year, yet declined to address his future beyond that. Considering he left the door open for retirement after last year's Super Bowl loss, however, many expect the 29-year-old to at least ponder hanging them up again once the dust settles on Super Bowl LIII.

Even when (or if) Gronkowski makes up his mind, his brothers likely won't be the ones to share it. The Patriots tight end indirectly admonished Chris back in September for claiming he was "frustrated" with New England's offense by insisting his brother "doesn't speak for myself."

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.