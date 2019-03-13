Rob Gronkowski's agent suggests these "opportunities" could impact 2019 plans originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Rob Gronkowski's agent would like you to know his client has plenty of options on the table.

As the New England Patriots wait for the All-Pro tight end to decide whether he's playing in 2019, his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, is making some interesting comments.

Here's what Rosenhaus told NBC Sports' Peter King about Gronkowski's future on Wednesday's edition of "The Peter King Podcast:"

He loves football. He loves playing with [quarterback Tom] Brady and [head coach Bill] Belichick and his teammates. He loves to win championships. But at the same time, the amount of pain and punishment that he's had to endure, for somebody who can do something outside of football and be a huge success -- whether it is broadcasting, or acting, or endorsements -- Rob has so many opportunities. It is a tough decision. I am sure he would love to play football, but at the same time he has to consider where he is from a physical standpoint.

We've known that Gronkowski has dipped his toe into the acting world -- he starred in a comedy special on Showtime last January and has appeared in several movies and television shows -- and has a healthy list of endorsements.

But we haven't heard much about Gronkowski's interest in a broadcast career, and it's notable that Rosenhaus lists these "opportunities" as potential reasons for his client not to come back.

Of course, Rosenhaus could just be trying to gain Gronkowski a little leverage. After all, the Patriots have yet to acquire another tight end after releasing Dwayne Allen, and Gronk may be less interested in returning for another season if he has to shoulder a heavy workload in New England's offense.

There are several tight end prospects the Patriots could target in the 2019 NFL Draft, though, so perhaps New England will get Gronkowski some help to convince him to stick around.

