Rob Gronkowski's agent gives update on Patriots star's health, NFL future

Rob Gronkowski has yet to announce his plans for the 2019 NFL season, and that's because he hasn't made a decision on if he'll retire or return to the New England Patriots.

This is what Gronkowski's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said Monday on ESPN's "NFL Live" show.

"I talked to Rob last night," Rosenhaus said. "He won't even tell me. He said he hasn't made a decision yet. He is healthy, which I'm excited to say. He's feeling a lot better. He plays through an injury in the Super Bowl -- what else is new for that beast? He's so tough. The quad is healthy now. Personally, I just want what's best for Rob. I said, 'Rob, take your time. Do what you believe in.' He's already the all-time greatest tight end. He's a first-ballot Hall of Famer. There's never been a tight end like this guy. The sky's the limit for him. If he comes back to play, fantastic. I honestly don't know. I'm waiting to see like everybody else."

Gronkowski tallied 47 receptions for 682 yards and three touchdowns in 13 games during the 2018 regular season. He played even better in the playoffs and made a key reception on the Patriots' go-ahead touchdown drive in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LIII against the Los Angeles Rams.

It was a tough year physically for Gronk, however. He missed three games due to injury, and he spoke candidly at the Super Bowl about the physical tolls of an NFL season.

The Patriots released veteran tight end Dwayne Allen last week, so the depth chart at the position would get quite thin if Gronkowski retired. Regardless of Gronk's decision, it wouldn't be surprising if the Patriots selected a tight end in next month's 2019 NFL Draft.

