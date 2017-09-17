Rob Gronkowski's 69th career touchdown was a thing of gronking beauty

A season or so ago, Rob Gronkowski, the football player, and Rob Gronkowski, the bottle of Axe Body Spray in human form, crossed trajectories, with football Gronk descending and party Gronk ascending. You’ll never be free of Gronk the Party Beast; he’ll be cameo’ing on TV shows and starring in reality series from now until the heat death of the universe.

But in his day, football Gronk was as fearsome a beast as has ever donned a helmet, and on Sunday against New Orleans, football Gronk once again elbowed his way to the front of the national consciousness. As the pocket broke down around Tom Brady, Gronk found an open space downfield, outran one man and literally stepped over another for a 54-yard touchdown:





Of note, that marked Gronkowski’s 69th career touchdown, a nice number whose significance we won’t explain if you don’t already know it. Suffice to say that the fact Gronk’s TD came on a rumbling, stomping, game-swinging, ball-slinging play is all the evidence you need that the football gods do indeed have a decent sense of humor.

[Watch on Yahoo: Ravens vs. Jaguars live from London Sept. 24]

Next up on the list for Gronk: 6,969 yards. He’s around 800 yards short, meaning he could get there with a decent season this year. Something for Football Gronk to chase, and Party Gronk to celebrate. We can’t wait.

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) carries against New Orleans Saints strong safety Kenny Vaccaro (32) in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) More

____

Jay Busbee is a writer for Yahoo Sports and the author of EARNHARDT NATION, on sale now at Amazon or wherever books are sold. Contact him at jay.busbee@yahoo.com or find him on Twitter or on Facebook.