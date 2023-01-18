Rob Gronkowski wonders why Aaron Rodgers is talking about MVP awards instead of Super Bowls

Former All-Pro tight end Rob Gronkowski has some experience with NFL quarterbacks who aren't quite ready to retire.

Gronkowski – who won three Super Bowls with Tom Brady in New England and delayed his own retirement to win another Lombardi Trophy with Brady in Tampa Bay – had some interesting things to say Wednesday about another future Hall of Fame signal-caller.

On FanDuel's "Up and Adams" show, Gronk was asked by host Kay Adams about four-time league MVP Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers saying he thinks he could win another MVP award "in the right situation."

“I’m totally fine with everything he said, except one major part,” Gronkowski said. “And that’s the ‘MVP again.’ It’s just that I think ‘I could win another Super Bowl,’ and that would have been totally fine.

"Like, bro, like why are you thinking MVP? Like don’t you want Super Bowls? Like Super Bowls are I think five times greater than an MVP award."

Still got it? Aaron Rodgers says on 'The Pat McAfee Show' that thinks he can win MVP again in 'right situation'

Adams also pointed out that while Rodgers does have those four MVP awards, he's only won one Super Bowl, that coming after the 2010 season when the Packers defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers 31-25 in Arlington, Texas.

Rodgers' future remains up in the air after the Packers finished 8-9 and failed to make the playoffs. In his appearance Tuesday on the Pat McAfee show, Rodgers, 39, wondered aloud about what his next step might be.

“Do I still think I can play? Of course. Of course,” Rodgers said. “Can I play at a high level? Yeah. The highest. I think I can win MVP again in the right situation.

"Right situation, is that Green Bay or is that somewhere else? I’m not sure, but I don’t think you should shut down any opportunity.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Rob Gronkowski to Aaron Rodgers: Focus on Super Bowls not MVP awards