Rob Gronkowski won’t travel, out for Sunday’s game against New England

Tom Brady won’t have one of his favorite targets for his New England homecoming.

According to multiple reports, tight end Rob Gronkowski won’t travel with the Buccaneers and will be downgraded to out for Sunday’s game against the Patriots.

Gronkowski was already listed as doubtful after he did not practice all week.

The tight end suffered the injury early in the third quarter of last week’s loss to the Rams when linebacker Terrell Lewis delivered a hard hit to Gronkowski’s side after he caught a short pass. Gronkowski’s X-rays came back negative and he was able to re-enter the game. But he was unable to get back on the field to prepare for his former team.

Gronkowski’s absence will be magnified given the opponent. But the Buccaneers still have O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate at tight end, two talented players capable of carrying the load. The club could also elevate Codey McElroy from its practice squad.

Thorugh three games in 2021, Gronkowski has 16 receptions for 184 yards with four touchdowns.

