Rob Gronkowski wins 24/7 title at WrestleMania 36

Rob Gronkowski was a big winner during his NFL days, taking home three Super Bowl rings in his nine seasons with the New England Patriots.

And now, his winning ways have carried over to the ring.

At WrestleMania 36, Rob Gronkowski was crowned the WWE's new 24/7 champion. The rules of the 24/7 belt are that it has to be defended at all times (hence the name, 24/7) and can be taken by anyone at any point, anywhere, so long as a WWE referee is present.

Gronk was able to take the title from his friend and fellow wrestler, Mojo Rawley. You can see the move he performed to land it via the WWE's official Twitter account.

Yeah, that was surely... something. And it sure seems like Gronk is on his way to becoming the WWE's next star given how quickly he has earned a title since signing a contract with the league in mid-March.

Gronk is actually the second player from a major Boston sports team to take home the title in the past year. Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter held the belt very, very briefly at Madison Square Garden after taking it from R Truth. Just minutes after Kanter won it, Truth took back the belt.

