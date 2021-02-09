Rob Gronkowski, who has shaky history with Super Bowl trophies, says he's yet to touch Bucs hardware

Rob Gronkowski won his fourth Super Bowl ring on Sunday.

He played a big role in securing it, scoring a pair of touchdowns in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs. But he’s yet to take part in one of the most cherished rituals of newly crowned champions — touching the trophy.

Or so Gronkowski says. The veteran tight end told ESPN on Monday that he’s barely laid eyes on the Lombardi Trophy.

‘It would be pretty cool just to even see it.’

“I haven’t even touched the Lombardi Trophy yet,” Gronkowski said. “I’m not sure if it’s for a reason — if the Buccaneers organization is trying to keep it away from me.

“But it would be pretty cool just to even see it. I just saw it from about 30 yards away yesterday. But I have not touched it yet. Hopefully I get to soon.”

Gronk has a shaky history with trophy handling

If we’re taking Gronkowski at his word here, there’s certainly a precedent that might make the Bucs wary about handing the precious cargo over to an amped-up Gronk.

The last time Gronkowski won a Super Bowl, he used the New England Patriots hardware as a baseball bat. He left a big dent in the franchise’s sixth Lombardi Trophy when bunting a pitch from Julian Edelman.

No, seriously.

And then there’s this moment celebrating the Patriots Super Bowl LI win over the Atlanta Falcons.

On second thought, maybe the Bucs are waiting for a calm, supervised moment to allow Gronk trophy access. It would be a wise decision.

