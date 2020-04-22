Will Rob Gronkowski have to part ways with No. 87 in Tampa Bay?

The new Buccaneers tight end has been offered a deal by the current Tampa Bay number holder, Jordan Leggett, in order to keep his jersey number.

Hey @RobGronkowski I'll give you #87 for 1 million. 🤣 — Jordan Leggett (@JordanLeggett16) April 21, 2020

Of course, Leggett, a second-year tight end from Clemson who was on the Bucs practice squad last season, was joking about charging Gronkowski $1 million and even cracked another joke in a later tweet.

When it's all said and done I'll probably have to pay Gronk to take my number... — Jordan Leggett (@JordanLeggett16) April 21, 2020

So, quite frankly, it seems that No. 87 will be Gronkowski's if he wants it.

Tom Brady was in a similar predicament when he signed his two-year deal with the Buccaneers last month. Chris Godwin ultimately gave up No. 12 to the six-time Super Bowl champion, and it didn't seem like it was too difficult of a decision for him to select a new number.

It'll definitely be weird watching Brady and Gronkowski in Bucs colors, but it should be pretty entertaining nonetheless.

Will Rob Gronkowski wear No. 87 with Buccaneers? It seems that way originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston