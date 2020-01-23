Rob Gronkowski doesn't mind stirring the pot about his potential NFL comeback.

But he's not touching the Tom Brady speculation with a 10-foot pole.

The former New England Patriots tight end recently did a sit-down interview with Sportsnet's Stephen Brunt, who inevitably asked Gronkowski if he could imagine Brady joining another team in free agency this year.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Here's Gronkowski's response:

I mean, that's a lot of speculation out there that I don't even know - I sometimes read it and I'm like, 'Dang, this is crazy how much speculation goes out there.' I would say that's probably all what it is, too. It's just all speculation and all that type of stuff. But I don't know. He's been with New England for 19 years now, so, it'd be - who knows. Would it be weird? I don't know. It would be weird to a lot of people I would say. ... I don't know, man. I can't foresee the future, so, yeah.

We'll translate Gronk's answer for you: "I really don't want to talk about this."

Here's the clip of Gronkowski fielding that question (around the 7:05 mark), which easily was the most uncomfortable part of the interview:

Gronk and Brady are still close friends, so we can understand why the retired tight end doesn't want to speculate about Brady's future.

It's also possible Gronk couldn't even add to that speculation if he tried, considering Brady has said he's "open-minded" about his first offseason as an NFL free agent and seemingly could go either way about leaving or staying in New England.

This probably isn't the last time Gronkowski will be asked about his former quarterback -- Gronk will be an analyst for FOX's coverage of Super Bowl LIV -- but don't expect him to provide anything enlightening.

Rob Gronkowski wanted no part of this question about Tom Brady's future originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston