Rob Gronkowski, Venus Williams join Lakers' dance team to headline wild halftime show

Torrey HartYahoo Sports Contributor

On the same day he refused to shut the door once and for all on making a comeback, Rob Gronkowski showed us he has the chops to pursue an entirely different career.

The former NFL star, as well as Venus Williams, performed with the Laker Girls — Los Angeles’ dance team — during halftime against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Gronk was joined by James Corden, of “Carpool Karaoke” fame.

Here’s a closer look at Gronk:

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Is it just us, or is the 6-foot-6, 265-pound former tight end ... not that bad?

And Gronk wasn’t the only one to showcase a special talent Tuesday night. Ten-year-old Maxx scored an impressive 30 points in the “half-minute to win it” contest.

What a night in L.A., truly.

Rob Gronkowski strutted his stuff at halftime in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Rob Gronkowski strutted his stuff at halftime in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

More from Yahoo Sports:

What to Read Next