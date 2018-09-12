Rob Gronkowski using Jalen Ramsey's comments as motivation

FOXBORO -- Rob Gronkowski occasionally finds himself at a podium, in front of reporters, unsure of whether or not he wants to say anything that might get him in some hot water. You can see the wheels turning as he does the calculus in his mind before he speaks.



That happened on Wednesday when he was asked if he was motivated by what Jaguars corner Jalen Ramsey said about him in a piece written by ESPN's Mina Kimes.



"For sure. There's always motivation you're looking for," Gronkowski said. "It does and it doesn't. So, that's tricky right there – doesn't give you the answer you're looking for. That was a trick question – you were trying to get me to say something, right?



"But, it does and it doesn't, you know what I mean? Because it motivates you to hear that. Obviously, there's something out there that he saw on film and stuff that I can probably get better at football in some certain categories. You don't always feel the best every single day when you're out on the field, so if that's how he feels, that's how he feels."













Ramsey initially said Gronkowski wasn't that good. Then he amended his statement to say he's not as good as people think. Then he added that Gronkowski isn't quite as successful against corners as he is against safeties and linebackers.



"I mean, if that's how he feels, that's how he feels," Gronkowski said. "It's a big game this Sunday, we're playing them. I'm sure I'm going to have opportunities to go versus him. I'm sure he's going to have opportunities to go versus me. I'm just preparing like I always prepare. I've got to just do my job out on the field, just worry about that."



Asked if he had a preference on which position he'd liked to be matched up with in the passing game, Gronkowski said, "I like going versus D-lineman, not in the blocking game, but when they drop in the passing game."



Ramsey spent time mostly on receivers in the AFC title game, but he could find himself on Gronkowski from time to time when they match up in a few days. Gronkowski said Ramsey was among the best trash-talkers in the league, and he said he might engage if someone engaged him.



But he's dead set on not getting flagged for any kind of on-the-field blowup.



"You're allowed to talk smack back and forth out there on the field, but no, I'm not trying to get a 15-yard penalty for overdoing it or anything," he explained. "That's not one of my goals. I would say it's not a team goal at all. But, you've got protect yourself, you've got to protect your teammates and you've got to stand up for yourself when it comes to that time."























