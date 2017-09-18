Rob Gronkowski unconcerned about groin injury, calling it “nothing serious”

Rob Gronkowski called it “another Monday,” meaning he worked out, watched film and feels good. The Patriots star tight end injured his groin in Sunday’s game against the Saints but reiterated Monday what he said in postgame interviews Sunday.

“I’m feeling good,” Gronkowski said, via Mike Reiss of ESPN. “Everything is going smooth.”

Gronkowski left in the third quarter of the Patriots’ victory, appearing to hurt himself on a 21-yard catch with 3:13 remaining in the quarter. He walked to the sideline under his own power after being tackled by Vonn Bell and Marcus Williams.

Gronkowski played 46 of 76 snaps, making six catches for 116 yards and a touchdown.

“Super relieved,” Gronkowski said. “I knew there was nothing really wrong from the beginning, so I’m good.”

He called himself day to day.

Wide receiver Phillip Dorsett, who left the second half with a knee injury, told reporters Monday he was “just a little sore.” Dorsett, who caught three passes for 68 yards, added that he hopes to practice this week.