The Saints have lost quarterback Jameis Winston to a knee injury today, and yet it’s the Buccaneers for whom everything is going wrong.

The Bucs also lost a key player, tight end Rob Gronkowski, who is out of the game with back spasms. And the Saints are up 23-7 in the third quarter.

Trevor Siemian is playing quarterback for the Saints in place of Winston, and he’s playing pretty well under the circumstances. Tom Brady, meanwhile, has not had a good game.

There’s still plenty of time left in the third quarter, but so far it’s shaping up to be one of today’s most surprising results across the NFL.

Rob Gronkowski out; Trevor Siemian and the Saints leading the Bucs originally appeared on Pro Football Talk