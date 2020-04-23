How Rob Gronkowski trade impacts Tom Brady MVP, Bucs Super Bowl odds

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' odds to win Super Bowl LV improved dramatically after they signed Tom Brady, and they saw another boost following their trade for Rob Gronkowski.

Immediately after signing Brady, Tampa had the fifth-best odds to win next year's Super Bowl at +1700, trailing only the Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens, San Francisco 49ers, and New Orleans Saints. Just before the Gronk deal, that line had crept up to +1400.

Now, the Buccaneers are listed at +1200 to win Super Bowl LV, according to DraftKings. They also went from +750 to +650 to win the NFC Championship and +145 to +110 to win the NFC South.

With his longtime tight end back in the fold, Brady also saw his 2020 NFL MVP chances skyrocket. The six-time Super Bowl champion went from +2000 to take home his fourth MVP award to +1400.

Brady won't have a shortage of weapons in Tampa Bay. Along with Gronk, the soon-to-be 43-year-old will have two dangerous wide receivers to throw to in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. Also currently on the tight end depth chart are O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate, who could benefit greatly from a change at QB.

The Bucs went 7-9 with Jameis Winston under center in 2019 and finished third in the NFC South. Meanwhile, Brady completed 60.8 percent of his passes for 4,057 yards, 24 touchdowns and eight interceptions on a Gronk-less New England Patriots offense that sputtered for most of the year.

