In this article:

The Bucs have four drives, three touchdowns and 233 yards.

Tampa Bay leads Atlanta 20-10 with 4:54 remaining in the first half.

Tom Brady has touchdown passes to Leonard Fournette, Cameron Brate and Rob Gronkowski. Chris Godwin has eight catches for 81 yards and Mike Evans four for 69.

Brady is 20-of-26 for 216 yards.

The Falcons ran three plays from the 1-yard line and one from the 3-yard line on a 15-play, 72-yard drive that ended in a field goal.

Mike Davis scored the team’s touchdown on a 17-yard run after Cordarrelle Patterson set it up with a 39-yard run.

Rob Gronkowski’s touchdown catch gives Bucs 20-10 lead originally appeared on Pro Football Talk