Rob Gronkowski Says Cutest Thing To Tom Brady After Super Bowl

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady threw his 13th and 14th postseason touchdown passes to tight end Rob Gronkowski in Sunday’s Super Bowl victory. That’s a lot of tuddies.

Yep, that’s what Gronk calls touchdowns, according to a funny mic’d up exchange he had with Brady during the postgame celebration.

In a video clip of their conversation, posted Monday on Twitter, Gronk mentions his “two tuddies” and Brady eventually screams, “Two tuddies!” (Watch below.)

“I was saving ’em for the Super Bowl,” the tight end declared.

“You did it all, baby,” Brady replied. “You balled out.”

“This is what we do”



Brady and Gronk after winning their 4th Super Bowl together 🙏



(via @NFLFilms) pic.twitter.com/DuZPsC0aVG — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 8, 2021

Gronk and Brady aren’t the first to use the word, but they made it memorable.

The 14 playoff tuddies between them, dating back to their time in New England, is an NFL record.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.