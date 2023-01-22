Rob Gronkowski: Tom Brady will join team that “makes him the most excited to play”

Tom Brady‘s football future is currently cloudy with a chance of meatheads.

Enter Rob Gronkowski.

Brady’s long-time teammate and friend, appearing Saturday night on Brady’s eventual future employer (Fox), offered this observation about Brady’s career moving forward.

“Whatever opportunity makes him the most excited to play the game of football, that’s where he will be next year,” Gronk said.

It’s a telling observation. First, it clearly indicates that Brady is inclined to play a year beyond his well-established expiration date of age 45. Second, it suggests that he’s not necessarily looking for a place where the deck will be stacked in his favor to win an eighth championship.

Gronk’s message meshes with things Brady said during the 2022 season. He seems to relish not the chase for the next championship but the process of playing, of learning, of trying to constantly improve as a player and as a team. After a long, difficult, and challenging 2022, he has every right to look for a place where he will be optimistic, happy, and enthusiastic in 2023.

Teams to watch for Brady include the 49ers, Raiders, Dolphins, Jets, Titans, Patriots (crazier things have happened), and — if Sean Payton ends up there — the Panthers.

And maybe, once Brady is settled in, his old friend with a head made of meat will pack some beef back onto his frame and join forces with Tommy, one more time.

