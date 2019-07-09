Rob Gronkowski: Tom Brady called “Mr. Reliable Robbie G”

Tom Brady misses Rob Gronkowski already. Gronkowski may or may not miss football.

The two reunited for a day with the Patriots quarterback throwing to his former favorite target.

Gronkowski confirmed a report that he caught passes from Brady on Monday in a workout at UCLA.

“It was great working out,” Gronkowski told TMZ.com. “Tom needs someone to throw to so, you know, he calls Mr. Reliable Robbie G, the one and only.”

Gronkowski’s workout with Brady fueled speculation of a return by the Pro Bowl tight end at some point this season, but Gronkowski didn’t elaborate in his comments to TMZ. Gronkowski said last week he was enjoying retirement but didn’t know how he would feel once the season started.

He was in Los Angeles for the second annual Monster Energy $50K Charity Challenge Celebrity Basketball Game at UCLA’s Pauley Pavilion on Monday night.

Gronkowski, 30, retired in March after nine seasons and now weighs 250 pounds after playing at 268 last season.