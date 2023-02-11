Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady to Broncos? Sean Payton jokingly recruits retired duo

Gronk and Brady to Denver? Payton jokingly recruits retired duo originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady are retired from football, but that doesn't mean teams won't try to coax the former Patriots and Buccaneers duo back to the NFL.

Sean Payton, who was recently hired as the Denver Broncos' new head coach, publicly made his intentions known on Saturday.

The Super Bowl-winning coach and FOX Sports analyst simply tweeted a picture of a Broncos shirt with the "B" crossed out and a "G" written in marker to form the word "Groncos." He tagged Gronkowski and Brady, saying "Let the recruitment begin!"

Payton is obviously joking, as he and Gronkowski will work the Super Bowl for FOX and Brady will soon join the broadcasting company.

But it's interesting nonetheless, especially after the Miami Dolphins were fined and docked a draft pick for tampering with Brady and Payton while they were under contract for different clubs. Brady is technically still under contract with the Bucs until the end of the league year in March, even after officially filing his retirement papers this week.

The Broncos are firmly locked in at quarterback with Russell Wilson under contract through 2028.