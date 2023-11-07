Rob Gronkowski has theory about potential Patriots coaching shakeup

Everyone is weighing in on potential changes for the New England Patriots, as the organization spirals downward. That includes former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski.

Gronkowski appeared on the “Up and Adams” show last week and theorized about what might happen following the season. He speculated that offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien might be out of New England after this season.

That doesn’t seem like an outlandish theory, given that the organization may want to clean house. New England sits with a 2-7 record, and if the season ended today, they’d hold the fifth overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft. The offense has struggled, and they are coming off a 17-point effort against the Washington Commanders on Sunday.

“I feel like Billy O’Brien might be out of there after this year. So if that’s the case, I think Josh McDaniels comes back as offensive coordinator in New England. That’s for sure,” said Gronkowski. “…I feel like [O’Brien’s] going to take an opportunity. He’s kind of a head coach guy, you know? I feel like he’s going to take an opportunity somewhere else.”

There could be drastic changes made if things do not improve in New England. O’Brien has plenty of coaching experience, and he could land on his feet quickly.

One has to wonder what changes will be made after the season, especially if things continue to trend in the wrong direction.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire