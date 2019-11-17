Rob Gronkowski: 'The Dallas Cowboys could use a tight end like myself'

Retired New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski is dropping hints that some big news could be coming soon. During the Fox pregame show Sunday, Gronkowski said the Dallas Cowboys “could use a tight end like myself.”

Gronkowski is likely joking with that statement, but when pressed about his situation, Gronkowski says “you never know.”

"I feel like the @dallascowboys could use a tight end like myself." - @RobGronkowski 😂 pic.twitter.com/6DV6GUq29l — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) November 17, 2019

The 30-year-old Gronkowski added, “with the stories these days, you don’t know where I’m going to be playing.”

Last week, it was reported that Patriots owner Robert Kraft told Gronk he wants him back for a playoff run.

And yet, Gronkowski is giving people a reason to write those stories. He teased a big announcement that he’s going to make Tuesday.

Former #Patriots TE @RobGronkowski: “I have a big announcement to make. I can’t wait to drop it on all of you."



Gronk said the announcement will be Tuesday at 9:00 AM.



Gronkowski must let the Pats know by Saturday, Nov. 30 if he wants to return. Could this be related? pic.twitter.com/SlE7dPfAvz — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 17, 2019

While it’s easy to assume Gronkowski is returning to football, it’s far more likely Gronkowski will announce a new ad campaign, sponsorship or event. Cowboys fans — and fans of other NFL teams — shouldn’t get too excited about Gronk coming back just yet.

Since Gronkowski retired in the offseason, rumors persist that he could return to football. Gronkowski seems content in retired life, though he’s never fully closed the door on a return. When asked, he mostly says “you never know.”

At 30, Gronkowski is still young, and he could put up strong numbers if healthy. But he may no longer want to put his body at risk. Shortly after his retirement, Gronkowski got emotional when discussing how much punishment he took during his career.

Gronkowski probably isn’t going to announce he’s joining the Cowboys on Tuesday. Everything about his tease screams new ad campaign or brand-related event.

Rob Gronkowski teased a big announcement Tuesday. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/FilmMagic)

