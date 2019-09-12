Rob Gronkowski tells hilarious story of his favorite subject in school

Former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski has retired, but he hasn't stopped giving us awesome stories and hilarious quotes.

Gronkowski appeared on a recent episode of the popular Barstool Sports podcast "Pardon My Take," where he discussed several topics, including one football spike that Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was unhappy with.

The future Hall of Fame tight end also revealed during the episode that his favorite subject in school was math, and what followed was a classic Gronk story.

Fun Fact - Gronk was a math genius growing up (normal math only) pic.twitter.com/ZFyYh0ZEpT — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) September 11, 2019

Yeah, we're definitely going to put that one on the list of greatest Gronkowski quotes.

Gronkowski hasn't completely shut the door on returning to the NFL one day, but the Patriots have moved on in the meantime. The Patriots ran 25 plays without a tight end in their 33-3 win over the Steelers in Week 1, which was one more than they ran without a tight end all of last season.

