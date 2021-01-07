Rob Gronkowski tells a hilarious story of Tom Brady at The Kentucky Derby
Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski was asked to recall a funny memory of Tom Brady as payback for the quarterback’s silly impression of Gronk. And the tight end delivered with a funny memory of Brady from their days playing for the New England Patriots.
“I would just say going to a Kentucky Derby and seeing him take a shot and, like, just seeing his face after … in disgust like, ‘I’m putting this alcohol in my body?’” Gronkowski told reporters. “Takes a shot and he’s like, ‘Ohhh, how am I gonna throw next week?!’”
What kind of shot?
“I think Fireball,” he said.
Brady is an extremely disciplined eater, and though he occasionally drinks a glass of wine with dinner, he doesn’t seem like the type that rips Fireball shots on every weekend.