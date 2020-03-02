Former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski was an easy choice for the "NFL 100 All-Time Team" that was selected this past season as the league celebrated its 100th anniversary.

Gronkowski is arguably the greatest tight end in league history and will soon have his remarkable career honored as a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. When Gronkowski got the official call from the league to inform him of his NFL 100 All-Time Team selection, he didn't treat it like a normal conversation. There's a reason for that, though.

LIVE stream the Celtics all season and get the latest news and analysis on all of your teams from NBC Sports Boston by downloading the My Teams App.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

In the latest episode of the "Pardon My Take" podcast from Barstool Sports, Gronk explained the call from the league showed up on his phone as "no caller ID," and he was naturally skeptical about answering it as a result. So, he didn't answer. The person called again and Gronkowski decided to pick up the phone and have some fun with the caller, and it turned out to be NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

Check out the video below to watch Gronkowski tell the story in a way that only he could.

ALL time story from Gronk today about getting the call from The NFL about making the #NFL100 pic.twitter.com/M7RHzPMfKv — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) March 2, 2020

Classic.

Gronkowski was one of several current and former Patriots honored on the NFL 100 All-Time Team, joining the likes of quarterback Tom Brady and legendary offensive lineman John Hannah. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick also was selected.

Rob Gronkowski tells epic story of getting 'NFL 100' call from Roger Goodell originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston