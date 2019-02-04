Is Rob Gronkowski telling us something in Tom Brady's victory Instagram post? originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Did Rob Gronkowski just go out on top?

If you're willing to squint between the lines, he may be back for more in 2019.

As the confetti settled Sunday night on the New England Patriots' sixth Super Bowl title, Gronkowski joined Tom Brady for the quarterback's celebratory Instagram video.

Let's go right to the tape:

Good morning from Tom Brady & Rob Gronkowski. pic.twitter.com/aE21VKhgvN — Only In Boston (@OnlyInBOS) February 4, 2019

Just two guys smugly reminding folks they're Super Bowl champs, right? Sure.

But humor us for a second: Gronkowski seems to be making the "weighing my options" hand gesture early in the video. Then Brady starts nodding his head as if he knows what Gronk should do -- and Gronk seems to agree.

Add in the soundtrack (Eminem's "Without Me," with the chorus "guess who's back?") and the ending text ("To be continued...") and you've got enough hints you could interpret as Brady "convincing" his all-world tight end to return for one more season.

OK, back to reality: Gronkowski, who tallied 87 yards on six catches in the Patriots' 13-3 win over the Los Angeles Rams, insisted to anyone who listened he'll need a couple weeks to relax before deciding whether to retire or keep playing. We should take the 29-year-old at his word.

But if he suits up in 2019, remember this brief clip as the first clue Gronk dropped.

