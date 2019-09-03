Rob Gronkowski teases Patriots fans, details enticing comeback scenario

If Rob Gronkowski wants to quiet the comeback chatter, he certainly isn't helping his own cause.

The former New England Patriots tight end recently joined ESPN's "The Adam Schefter Podcast" to discuss retired life and his new business venture with a line of Cannabidiol-based medical products called CBDMedic.

Schefter also asked Gronkowski the obvious question: Would the 30-year-old consider returning to the Patriots this season if quarterback Tom Brady gave him a call?

Gronkowski began with a lighthearted joke.

"If he comes over and rubs some CBDMedic on me, then I'll feel twice as good, and then I'll be ready to go," Gronkowski said of Brady.

But Gronk then seemed to entertain the idea of a comeback by talking through the scenario out loud.

"He calls me up, and I'll be like, 'So, am I just showing up to the game? Are you going to give me the game plan on Saturday and then I have to stay at the hotel the night before?' Gronkowski said.

"What if I just showed up to the game one day? Can you do that? Is that possible? If I just showed up to a game, no practices, no nothing; I just went over the script with Tom in my backyard on Saturday, showed up to a game on Sunday and was ready to go. How crazy would that be?"

Schefter informed Gronk that was indeed possible -- which allowed the ex-tight end to complete his dream scenario.

"Hey, why not?" he added. "I just have like five plays in the game and they're all just go routes. And he just launches up the ball five times to me. Yeah, there you go. Just throw me the ball five times, I've got five plays."

We're sure Patriots fans would support this scenario, especially if Matt LaCosse, Ryan Izzo and Ben Watson aren't getting the job done at tight end.

Gronk's daydream is unlikely, as we can't see head coach Bill Belichick thrusting him into game action off the street. (Gronk also told Schefter he's shed 20 pounds from his playing weight.)

But as long as he keeps a potential return on the table, Patriots fans can dream along with him.

