Rob Gronkowski Teases Buccaneers Extension Following Tom Brady's Return

While NFL star Rob Gronkowski has been vocal about the possibility of retiring from football once again, Tom Brady's recent announcement seems to be enough to motivate Gronk to keep going.

Gronk had retired once before after the 2018 season but returned in 2020 to reunite with Brady in Tampa Bay. Brady has now revealed he is returning to football to play his 23rd season with the Buccaneers after just six weeks of retirement.

In what appears to be a barbershop, Gronk is heard saying, "It's a very good chance. I'll let him have a little scare. Give him a couple of months without me and then, you know."

"He just did it to me for a couple of months," Gronk continued, referring to Brady's brief retirement. "So I'm gonna do it to him now."

Gronkowski has played every season of his career with Brady, and the duo ended up winning another Super Bowl together in 2021. While Gronkowski will be a free agent after this season, it seems that with Brady back in the picture, he'll be playing for at least another year as a Buccaneer for his 12th NFL season.

