Rob Gronkowski talks about retirement, addresses comeback speculation

When a high profile player retires, everyone just assumes they’re coming back. There are probably folks who believe Tony Romo will play again.

So when Rob Gronkowski retired from the New England Patriots before his 30th birthday, we were going to get a lot of comeback talk. And who knows, maybe Gronk will feel good during the season and entertain the idea.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

[Join or create a 2019 Yahoo Fantasy Football league for free today]

But it doesn’t sound like he’s planning on playing again.

Gronk not fueling comeback talk

Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald caught up with Gronkowski at Gillette Stadium on Sunday when the former tight end participated in a charity event, One Mission’s “Buzz Off For Kids With Cancer.”

Guregian asked Gronk if he could put the comeback speculation to rest.

“Oh man ... whatever I say, it doesn’t matter,” Gronkowski told Guregian. “It will always be crazy out there. You can put them to rest.”

The Herald asked Gronk again to clarify if he’d put the comeback speculation to rest.

“I just did ... yes [I’ll put them to rest],” Gronkowski said. “I’m feeling good, I’m in a good place. It’s great to be back [at Gillette], though.”

Rob Gronkowski just turned 30

While Gronkowski doesn’t seem keen on the idea of playing again right now, the allure will be strong.

He turned 30 last month, so he’s obviously not too old. He has dealt with a lot of injuries, but might feel good late in the season with no wear and tear on his body. Coming back late would allow him to miss out on things like training camp, too.

Story continues

Gronkowski was right in that whatever he says probably doesn’t matter, because the rumors will go on regardless. The Patriots will be good again and at some point there will be more chatter late in the season about them possibly adding an all-time great tight end out of retirement. Wouldn’t that be fun?

Rob Gronkowski retired this offseason after winning another Super Bowl ring. (Getty)

– – – – – – –

Frank Schwabis a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at shutdown.corner@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @YahooSchwab

More from Yahoo Sports:



