Here’s who Rob Gronkowski talked to about ending his retirement

Before Rob Gronkowski announced his partnership with FanDuel, the former New England Patriots tight end was contemplating another return to the football field.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles confirmed he had a conversation with Gronkowski about a potential return to play alongside quarterback Tom Brady and help out the struggling Bucs.

“It was more of a conversation than anything else,” said Bowles, according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. “Usually, when you have to think about playing, you probably don’t want to play. When it’s just a discussion, I didn’t think much of it at the time.”

There probably is no helping the Bucs at this point considering all of their offensive line issues. It doesn’t matter who Brady is throwing the ball to if defenders are constantly in his face.

But Gronkowski’s interest in a football return, even if it was just a curious inquiry, could make 2023 an interesting year, particularly if Brady decides to play another season.

Would Gronkowski consider following the seven-time Super Bowl champion to another team not named the Tampa Bay Buccaneers? Could the duo take their talents to the Bay Area in San Francisco, or could a return to New England be in the cards?

It’s just a bunch of meaningless what-ifs right now, but there could be substance when parts start moving in the offseason.

List

6 most ridiculous Patriots 2022 Pro Bowl snubs

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire