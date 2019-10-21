Rob Gronkowski can speak freely about the New England Patriots in retirement. And he didn't exactly leave a glowing review of his former boss.

The ex-Patriots tight end, two weeks into his new gig as an "NFL on FOX" analyst, was asked Sunday to describe New England head coach Bill Belichick.

Gronk responded by comparing Belichick to ... the Grinch.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

.@PSchrags: Last week you compared Julian Edelman to a squirrel... What are you comparing Belichick to?@RobGronkowski: The Grinch, always trying to take away the fun 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/7M62JivI3I — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 20, 2019

"He's always trying to take away the fun sometimes, because it's all business," Gronkowski said. "(He's) taking away the fun and then here I come, you know, all jolly. I'm Santa Claus, Ho Ho Ho!"

Gronk delivered this line jokingly, but history suggests there's some truth behind it. The former tight end reportedly had a strained relationship with Belichick prior to the 2018 season and admitted he didn't enjoy many parts of his Patriots experience over the last two years.

Tom Brady explains why he won't push for Gronk's return

Did Belichick steal Gronk's joy for football like the Grinch stole Christmas? Not entirely, as the 30-year-old's myriad injuries also led to his retirement.

Now that he's no longer in New England, though, Gronkowski has no problem admitting the mastermind head coach isn't always fun to work for.

Story continues

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

Rob Gronkowski takes subtle dig at Bill Belichick with fitting comparison originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston