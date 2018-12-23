Rob Gronkowski surprisingly held without a catch in Patriots vs. Bills originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The New England Patriots' rushing attack was firing on all cylinders in Sunday's AFC East-clinching win over the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium. The passing game? Not so much.

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, who's had a better season than he's being given credit for, did not play his best game Sunday. He completed 13 of 24 passes for 126 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions.

Julian Edelman was the lone star among Pats pass-catchers with six receptions for 70 yards, including a crazy 32-yard touchdown where the Bills forgot to tackle the veteran wide receiver. Rob Gronkowski did not factor into the passing attack at all. He was held without a catch for just the fourth time in his career. Brady targeted him three times.

Gronkowski has had a roller-coaster 2018 season, but despite his struggles, you'd still expect him to play well against the Bills. Gronk has tallied 12 career touchdowns versus Buffalo, his highest total against a single opponent. He's also totaled 1,070 yards in 14 career matchups with the Bills.

The Patriots need Gronkowski to play some kind of role in the offense with the playoffs on the horizon. Josh Gordon is suspended and won't return this season, and other wide receivers including Chris Hogan and Phillip Dorsett have struggled to make much of an impact all season.