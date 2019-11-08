Rob Gronkowski is still messing with Patriots fans about NFL comeback

Rob Gronkowski seems content with life after football.

He also seems intent on playing with New England Patriots fans' emotions.

First, the retired tight end and his brother, Chris Gronkowski, announced they're teaming up with Tom Brady's "TB12" brand to sell "Ice Shaker" bottles.

Brady had some fun with the announcement, joking on Twitter that he and Gronk are "reunited" once again.

Then we got this from Gronkowski on Friday:

Is there an inside joke you'd care to share, Gronk?

The 30-year-old stated definitively as early as last month he has no plans to return to the NFL. He also has several off-field ventures that now includes a sports game show coming soon to CBS.

But even if he's just having fun, tweets like these certainly won't quell the rumblings about his possible comeback. Just ask Twitter...

HES BACK — Savage Boston Sports 🇺🇸🍀🦃🦃 (@SavageBoston) November 8, 2019

In any case, Gronkowski only has a few more weeks to tease Patriots fans: If he doesn't request reinstatement before New England's Week 13 game against the Houston Texans, he won't be eligible to play until 2020.

