Rob Gronkowski sticking with Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Barry Werner
·1 min read
On a day when players were coming and going everywhere thanks to the free-agency tampering period opening, Rob Gronkowski is staying put.

The tight end is attached to Tom Brady and that means he will be playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021. He has agreed to a one-year contract worth $10 million.

Gronk earned his fourth Super Bowl ring in his first season with Tampa. He sat out 2019 but returned to the NFL when Brady moved to Tampa Bay via free agency.

Gronkowski caught 45 passes in 2020, seven for touchdowns. In the postseason, he had eight receptions for 110 yards and two scores.

