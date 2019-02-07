Rob Gronkowski sports scar from full beer can to the face at Patriots parade

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski had his fair share of excitement at the team’s Super Bowl parade in Boston. (Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Hold on. Gronk has a story.

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski stopped by “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Wednesday night to show off the Lombardi Trophy and share a very Gronky tale.

It obviously involves a championship, a party and alcohol.

An estimated 1.5 million people lined the team’s Super Bowl parade route in Boston, which featured plenty of bling and a shirtless Gronk. It was a bumpin’ party of duck boats, alcohol and players juking to avoid footballs, individually packaged shots and beer cans thrown by fans. (“We’re getting good practice in for next season,” Gronkowski joked to Fallon.)

With that many fans and that much enthusiasm, it was hard to avoid every item thrown at the champions.

“Full beer can right to the face,” said Gronkowski, turning to show a cut above his left eye. “I was bleeding all over on the parade on the duck boat. Then my dad, he’s blocking all the next shots. You can see him, he’s karate kicking a beer out there.”

The show aired clips of a football hitting Gronkowski and someone shared a video on Twitter of a beer can hitting Gronk from the front.

Gronkowski seems no worse for the wear, but did share that bruises from the Super Bowl forced him to delay his trip to see Fallon. The 29-year-old was scheduled to be on the show Monday but asked to rest up.

As for all that retirement talk, Gronkowski kept his distance and even got distracted from answering if he would become a Hollywood action star — possibly one karate kicking beers.

