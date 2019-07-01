Rob Gronkowski’s Skinny Build Proves That He’s Officially Retired From the NFL

Former New England Patriots player Rob Gronkowski has slimmed down to mortal proportions lately: the athlete showed off a remarkably skinnier build than we are used to seeingover the weekend, which all but confirms that his retirement from the NFL is official.

 

Gronk was pictured at the weekend premiere of Showtime's 100 Percent: Julian Edelman and fans were shocked by the change. The retired tight end appears to have lost a significant amount of weight in just a couple of months, including those trademark muscles. The physical difference looked all the more drastic due to Gronkowski's height: he's a staggering 6'6.

It's not unusual for professional football players to undergo fairly visible physical changes in the immediate aftermath of retirement. Having weighed in at 230 pounds for most of his professional football career, it's pretty clear from this slimmed down frame that Gronkowski, who retired from the New England Patriots at the end of last football season, has laid off the training and has no desire to take it back up.

And while he's only been off the field for a few months, it looks like he is enjoying retirement - and we may well be seeing more of this new, skinnier Gronk very soon. "Now just barely into his 30s, there's no way the book on Gronk is anywhere near closed," says Men's Health's Evan Romero, who predicts a stellar media career for the athlete as he moves into this next phase of his career. "He has too much charisma, too much personality, too much, well, Gronkness, to stay out of the spotlight for long."

