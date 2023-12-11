Rob Gronkowski to sing national anthem — and dance — at L.A. Bowl game named after him

When Rob Gronkowski was announced as the new host for the college football bowl game at SoFi Stadium earlier this fall, the former NFL great promised he would be involved in the event from beginning to end.

That involvement, he told The Times in October, would include "a live performance by me — it may be at the beginning of the game, it may be at halftime, but I’m gonna be doing a live performance myself as well.”

Turns out, when UCLA plays Boise State in the L.A. Bowl Hosted by Gronk on Saturday, the four-time Super Bowl champion will be performing before the game.

As in, right before kickoff.

"I'm singing the national anthem," Gronkowski announced in a video posted by TMZ on Monday morning.

Gronkowski is almost certainly just a few years away from being enshrined in Canton for his accomplishments as a tight end for the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers during his 11-year NFL career. He is also a legendary party animal and has become a sharp businessman and high-profile pitchman.

But even he admits his singing skills may not be the finest — which is why, he said, he's going to be backed by the New Directions Veterans Choir during his performance of the national anthem.

"It's kind of like I'm the quarterback and I have the best offensive line in front of me so they can make me look good," Gronkowski said in the video. " 'Cause I sung the national anthem before the [L.A. Bowl] committee and [former Patriots receiver] Julian Edelman was there as well, and Julian looked at me and goes, 'I need 10 more shots for you to go on so I can keep listening.' And I was like, 'I agree with you.' "

Gronkowski also said in the video that his namesake bowl game, known in its first two years as the Jimmy Kimmel L.A. Bowl, will also feature a specially created alcoholic beverage called the Gronk Cooler and a dance-cam, for which he promised, "I'm gonna be dancing my face off, grinding — I'm gonna be grinding the goal posts, I don't care. Whatever I gotta do, I'm gonna do."

