Rob Gronkowski set new Super Bowl record on touchdown pass from Tom Brady

Gronkowski set new Super Bowl record on touchdown pass from Tom Brady originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Rob Gronkowski is putting on a show in Super Bowl LV and proving why he's the greatest tight end in NFL history.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers star caught two touchdown passes from quarterback Tom Brady in the first half Sunday night against the Kansas City Chiefs -- one in the first quarter and another in the second quarter.

His reception on the first touchdown set a new Super Bowl record.

NFL Research tweeted the details:

Most Super Bowls With 1+ Reception

NFL History



TB Rob Gronkowski - 5

HOF Jerry Rice - 4

HOF Andre Reed - 4

HOF John Stallworth - 4

HOF Thurman Thomas - 4

- Three others tied at 4@RobGronkowski #SuperBowl — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) February 8, 2021

The future Hall of Fame tight end also joined Jerry Rice in an exclusive Super Bow club:

Rob Gronkowski has joined Jerry Rice as the only players in history with multiple receiving touchdowns in multiple Super Bowls@RobGronkowski (5) & Rice (8) are the only players with 5+ career receiving TD in the Super Bowl#SuperBowlLV — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) February 8, 2021

Gronk finished the first half with five receptions for 42 yards and two touchdowns on five targets.

Gronkowski is playing in his fifth Super Bowl and aiming for his fourth Lombardi Trophy. His previous four trips to the Super Bowl came with the New England Patriots. Gronk missed the Patriots' win in Super Bowl LI due to injury.