Rob Gronkowski sounds stoked on the idea of playing with Joe Burrow

With Tom Brady retired, Rob Gronkowski's widely expected to follow suit.

The four-time Super Bowl champion tight end has played his entire 11-season career catching passes from Brady and already called it quits once. The only thing that could lure him out of retirement in 2020? The chance to play with Brady again in Tampa Bay.

But it turns out Gronkowski's not strictly married to playing with Brady — now that Brady's retired, of course. And he's got his eyes on one quarterback in particular if he does keep playing. His choice shouldn't come as a surprise.

“I kinda like this young buck quarterback,"Gronkowski said at a promotional appearance on Tuesday, per MassLive. "He’s in the Super Bowl now. It’s Joe Burrow, man.

“I watched him in college. I just love the way he presents himself out on the football field. In the pocket he’s just so calm and he just slings it out on the field."

Rob Gronkowski is a fan of Joe Burrow. Who isn't? (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Of course Gronkowski's drawn to Burrow. Who isn't? Even Super Bowl opponent Odell Beckham Jr. couldn't help but gush about the second-year Bengals quarterback who's taken the NFL by storm with his play and his style. The latter's not lost on Gronk, who's generally scoring style points of his own.

“I just love his swag, too," Gronkowski continued. "If I had to pick a quarterback, it’d be the young buck Joe Burrow. He’s killing it right now in the game.”

Burrow's early career trajectory isn't entirely unlike Brady's — other that whole being drafted No. 1 overall thing. But like Brady, he's led his team on an unexpected run to the Super Bowl against a high-powered Rams team in his second season in the league. Gronk joining him at the tail end of his career would make a compelling storyline. But is it realistic?

Gronkowski's slated to be an unrestricted free agent. As is Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah. If Uzomah leaves and Gronkowski wants in, the Bengals would surely pick up the phone. This all, of course, depends on Gronkowski continuing to play football. For now, that's far from a given.