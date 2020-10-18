For the first time in almost two years, Rob Gronkowski has found the end zone.

Tom Brady hit Gronkowski on a touchdown pass in the second quarter today, giving Gronk his first score since December of 2018.

The touchdown gave the Buccaneers a 28-10 lead over the Packers. After Green Bay jumped out to an early 10-0 lead and appeared to have control of the game, it’s been all Tampa Bay.

The Packers are far from out of it as long as they have Aaron Rodgers, but right now the Buccaneers are doing whatever they want.

Rob Gronkowski scores his first touchdown since 2018 as Buccaneers roll originally appeared on Pro Football Talk