Rob Gronkowski says there's a very good chance he returns to Buccaneers

Gronk gives odds of returning for 2022 season with Bucs originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

One former member of the New England Patriots has already announced he's returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, another one has recently been traded there, and a third sounds like he's come back for another run in the sun.

With Tom Brady back in the fold and Shaq Mason on his way -- though that may not have factored into the equation quite as much -- Rob Gronkowski sounds like a player who's coming back for a third season with Brady and the Bucs.

In a video posted on social media, Gronk said there's a "very good chance" he'll be back in Tampa Bay in 2022.

"I’ll let him have a little scare," said Gronk, a reference to Brady's brief retirement. "A couple months without me and then you know... He just did it to me for a couple of months, so I’m going to do it to him."

Gronk, who turns 33 in May, is currently an unrestricted free agent. He played last season on a one-year, $8 million deal.

In two seasons in Tampa following a one-year retirement from football, Gronk has 100 catches for 1,425 yards and 13 touchdowns.