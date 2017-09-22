Rob Gronkowski says he’s ready to go after groin injury

The Patriots finished last Sunday’s victory over the Saints without the help of tight end Rob Gronkowski due to a groin injury, but it looks like they’ll be starting this Sunday’s game with him on the field.

Gronkowski was on the field for Wednesday’s practice, but wound up listed as a non-participant in the session. He was limited on Thursday and told reporters on Friday that all is well heading into the matchup with the Texans.

“Yeah I’m good to go. I’m ready,” Gronkowski said, via Doug Kyed of NESN.

The Patriots have not released their full injury report yet, but it looks like they’ll have a shot of getting wide receiver Danny Amendola and linebacker Dont'a Hightower back in action as both players have practiced this week. It looks less promising for running back Rex Burkhead, who missed a third straight day on Friday with injured ribs.