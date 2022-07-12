Rob Gronkowski says he’ll turn down Tom Brady: ‘I’m done with football’

Even after Rob Gronkowski made his (second) retirement announcement last month, there were many who believed that he wasn’t really leaving the game for good.

In fact, his own agent (Drew Rosenhaus) appeared to start that fire, telling people not to rule out a comeback later in the season, should Tom Brady call Gronkowski and try to convince him to return for another potential Super Bowl run.

While that’s technically still possible, it doesn’t look like Gronk is planning on such a return.

Speaking to the media at one of his business events, Gronkowski was asked about that potential scenario, and his answer was pretty clear:

Rob Gronkowski on his transition from football to business, and declaring he will remain retired even if Tom Brady calls … this morning at @iceshakerbottle event in Boston. pic.twitter.com/8pHAOufklX — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) July 12, 2022

“I’m done with football” sounds pretty firm, especially in response to a question about that specific scenario, where Brady might call him and ask him to come back for one more ride.

Sorry, Bucs fans. Looks like Gronk might actually be done this time.

