Shortly after Rob Gronkowski retired from the NFL, his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, predicted that Gronk would play again, likely because Tom Brady will call him during the season and tell him the two of them can win another Super Bowl together. Gronk says that’s not happening.

Gronkowski said today that even if Brady asks him to return, he won’t play again.

“I wouldn’t go back to football, no,” he told Mike Reiss of ESPN.

Gronkowski, who has retired and un-retired once before, insisted that now is the right time for him to walk away for good.

“I’m done with football. I love the game, love the game, and definitely blessed with all the opportunities that the game of football has given me,” Gronkowski said. “No. Done with football.”

Gronkowski and Brady have been the best quarterback-tight end pairing in the history of pro football, but Gronkowski sounds adamant that the pairing has played its last game together.

Rob Gronkowski says he’ll stay retired even if Tom Brady asks him to return originally appeared on Pro Football Talk