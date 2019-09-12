Rob Gronkowski says he 'probably had, like, 20 concussions' in his career

Rob Gronkowski estimated that he's had probably 20 concussions over his football career. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Retired New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski revealed in a recent sit-down with CBS News that he had endured an alarming 20 concussions while playing in the NFL.

The topic came up when interviewer Reena Ninan asked him if he’d let his son play football. Gronkowski answered by saying he would, but would make sure his son was educated about what he went through during his career in football, including the many, many injuries.

.@RobGronkowski told CBSN's @reenaninan that he'd let his son play football ––only after educating him about what he went through in the game.



He said he had about "nine surgeries, probably had 20 concussions" playing football. https://t.co/CYw25maOgo pic.twitter.com/dltWn6Y4k2 — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 12, 2019

“I would let my son play football, but first off I would educate him on the game. Educate him on what I went through. I truly believe any injury that you receive is fixable. I went through it. I had nine surgeries. Probably had like 20 concussions in my life, like no lie. I remember five, like blackout ones.”

Around 20 concussions, including five that caused him to lose consciousness. That’s an overwhelming number. It’s probably a good idea that Gronk stays retired, despite everyone asking him if he’d ever return to the NFL.

It doesn’t seem like Gronk wants to come out of retirement, though. He told Ninan that he’d really have to be ensorcelled to come back to the NFL, even if he could play a different position.

Asked if he'd return to the #NFL or change positions, @RobGronkowski says, "I have to really be feeling it" to come back https://t.co/CYw25maOgo pic.twitter.com/KYuvafiBji — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 12, 2019

“A lot of people are like ‘Are you gonna come back as a wide receiver?’ I’m thinking in my head I’m gonna start telling people I’m gonna be a safety or something... It’s the same answer I have with everyone. I have to be really feeling it to come back. I’m in a good place right now.”

Gronk knows his own mind. And the best thing for him (and his brain) is to enjoy retirement and never look back.

