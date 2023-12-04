Rob Gronkowski says ex-Giant Jeremy Shockey was his hero growing up

Rob Gronkowski is arguably one of the best tight ends of all-time and somewhere down the line, will find his way to Canton, where he’ll be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

That’s a dream realized for Gronk, who grew up wanting to emulate some of the other great tight ends of his time.

But it wasn’t Tony Gonzalez or Antonio Gates or Jason Witten whom Gronk truly looked up to. Rather, it was former New York Giants great Jeremy Shockey.

During a recent appearance on Up & Adams with Kay Adams, Gronk recalled writing to his “hero” as a young teenager.

“When I was in ninth grade, it was write a letter to your hero or whoever you looked up to or whoever it was,” Gronk recalled. “We wrote a letter and mine was obviously to my hero, Jeremy Shockey. . . I was also a big fan of (Shockey) already. I knew all about (him) from being at the University of Miami.

“To this day, that’s the only fan mail I’ve ever wrote to anyone.”

Shockey was highly amused by the entire story and joked that he’d been writing to Gronkowski for several years without a reply.

Gronk admits he, too, never got a reply from Shockey but acknowledges that the letter may have never arrived.

In recent months, the two have formed a bond and become friendly, which seems fitting given their respective personalities. Shockey was Gronk before Gronk was Gronk.

Shockey was a first-round pick (fourth overall) of the Giants in the 2002 NFL draft and he had an immediate impact. Coupled with unique athleticism, Shockey was an extremely physical player who never shied away from contact — often seeking out defenders to bowl over — and whose emotions were worn on his sleeve.

The four-time Pro Bowler and two-time Super Bowl champion hauled in 547 receptions for 6,143 yards and 37 touchdowns in his career, which also included stops with the New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers.

Shockey was a favorite of the late Wellington Mara, who the tight end admittedly loved.

