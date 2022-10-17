Rob Gronkowski says Brian Daboll was best position coach he ever had

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll is having a fantastic season. It’s his first as a head coach, although he brings 25 years of NFL experience to the table.

Daboll has spent time with various teams including the Cleveland Browns, New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills, to name a few. He’s been a position coach for quarterbacks, receivers and tight ends, and he’s spent several years as an offensive coordinator.

Daboll spent a large portion of his career under Bill Belichick in New England, where he spent 11 years learning from one of the greatest coaches of all-time. He had several titles there, including tight end position coach where he worked with former star Rob Gronkowski.

Gronkowski, now retired, appeared on FOX NFL Sunday to take part in their “like it or spike it” segment.

Terry Bradshaw asked Gronk to “like it or spike it” that Daboll is the best position coach Gronk has ever had.

“I like it. I’ve had many great tight end position coaches, but Brian Daboll, he brought out the best in you. He had that niche to get you to enjoy the game and go out there and play at your full potential, so I like it,” Gronk said.

Watching the Giants so far this season, it’s easy to see that Daboll has a firm grasp on how to motivate players. This team hasn’t had a winning season since 2016 and has already won more games this season than they did all of last season.

Sure, there were personnel changes, but not enough on-field changes to elicit this response. The Giants success is because Daboll has rallied the players’ support and their belief in what he is doing.

High praise from Gronk for Daboll is well deserved for a guy starting from scratch. This was supposed to be a rebuilding year for the Giants, but it’s quickly turning into one of their best seasons in 10 years.

Daboll, along with Joe Schoen, are largely responsible for that, so let’s hope that they decide to stick around for awhile.

What we learned from Giants' 24-20 win over Ravens

