Rob Gronkowski says Bengals will beat Ravens, talks Joe Burrow-Tom Brady comparison

Former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski is again making the media rounds with high praise for the Cincinnati Bengals and quarterback Joe Burrow.

This time, the praise and eyebrow-raising quotes happened before the team’s wild card playoff showdown with the Baltimore Ravens.

Appearing on the “Up & Adams” show with Kay Adams, Gronk said he thinks the Bengals will beat the Ravens for the second week in a row, mainly because Burrow is in line for a huge game:

“He is going to decimate the Baltimore Ravens defense. The Baltimore Ravens can sign whoever they want for a hundred billion dollars – it is not going to stop Joe Burrow.”

Gronk also explained the traits that made him think of Tom Brady when watching Burrow play and actually revealed the first time this happened:

“He is going to decimate the Baltimore Ravens defense. The Baltimore Ravens can sign whoever they want for a hundred billion dollars – it is not going to stop Joe Burrow.” – @RobGronkowski 📺: @FanDuelTV | @heykayadams | #WhoDey | @JoeyB pic.twitter.com/LKFps8L24q — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) January 11, 2023

Onlookers will get to see just how right Gronk is or isn’t when the Bengals host the Ravens in primetime on Sunday night.

Story continues

List

Best reactions after Bengals beat Ravens, prep to host playoff game

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire