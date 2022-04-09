Rob Gronkowski says a 2022 NFL return would only happen with Bucs

Not too long ago, Rob Gronkowski to the Cincinnati Bengals in free agency was a fun thought exercise because Gronk himself said he’d like to play with Joe Burrow.

Then Tom Brady un-retired.

Fast forward to now, Gronk has confirmed the only place he’ll play — should he ever play again, that is — will be with Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“There’s one thing, if I do play football, though, it would definitely be with the Bucs,” Gronkowski said at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards rehearsals, according to Lanae Brody of People.

Before Brady came out of retirement, there was always an interesting longshot possibility Gronk would express serious interest in the Bengals. He’s been very adamant about bringing up Burrow — and only Burrow — multiple times this offseason.

What would’ve happened after the Bengals were shocked by C.J. Uzomah choosing the Jets in free agency if Brady wasn’t back? Hard to say, but the current timeline had them going after and getting Hayden Hurst instead.

Hurst, who is happy to be with “authentic” coaches this time around, will step into that TE1 role. Gronk, meanwhile, will weigh whether to make yet another NFL return with the Bucs.

